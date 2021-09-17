The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Keiran Hannifin (independent) is one of five candidates standing in the constituency of Middle.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Hannifin three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are David Fowler, Alison Lynch, Stu Peters and Jane Poole-Wilson.