The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Tim Crookall (independent) is one of seven candidates standing in the constituency of Glenfaba and Peel.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Crookall three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Geoffrey Boot, Trevor Cowin, Leo Cussons, Ray Harmer, Mikey Lee and Kate Lord-Brennnan.