The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

John Wannenburgh (independent) is one of four candidates standing in the constituency of Douglas North.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Wannenburgh three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are David Ashford, Kevin Oliphant-Smith and Ralph Peake.