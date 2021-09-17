The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Michael Josem (Liberal Vannin) is one of seven candidates standing in the constituency of Douglas East.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Josem three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Clare Barber, Joney Faragher, Peter Gilmour, Jon Joughin, Amanda Walker and Christine Urquhart.