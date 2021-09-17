The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Sara Hackman (independent) is one of four candidates standing in the constituency of Douglas Central.

BBC Isle of Man asked Ms Hackman three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Damian Ciappelli, Ann Corlett and Chris Thomas.