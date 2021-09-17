The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Duncan Livingstone (independent) is one of eight candidates standing in the constituency of Ayre and Michael.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Livingstone three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Tim Baker, Sosthene Boussougou, Alfred Cannan, Phil Corkill, Tim Johnston, Paul Weatherall and Madeleine Westall.