The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve a five-year term.

Steve Crowther (independent) is one of four candidates standing in the constituency of Arbory, Castletown and Malew.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Crowther three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Graham Cregeen, Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse.