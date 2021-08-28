The Royal Air Force's Red Arrows have performed over the Isle of Man for the first time since 2019.

They flew over Douglas bay as part of the Super Manx bank holiday weekend, created for the second year by moving the TT's senior race day.

The RAF display team performance was set up by Manx Radio.

The display could also be seen across parts of north-west England, including Blackpool in Lancashire.

