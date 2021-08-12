A Russian spacecraft has caused delays on the Isle of Man after a lorry transporting it to a museum broke down.

Motorists travelling in Ballacraine faced delays after the road became partially blocked.

Emergency services were called to the scene to help alleviate the congestion.

The lorry was transporting the spacecraft to a museum in north of the island.

