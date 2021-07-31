Saturday marks a "very big day" for the footballers of FC Isle of Man as they prepare to head to the UK for their first competitive match, the team's manager has said.

The team, known as The Ravens, will play Maine Road FC at Brantingham Road in Manchester in the North West Counties Football League.

The fledgling side was allocated a place in the league for the 2020-21 season but had its membership suspended due to Covid border restrictions.

To get to their first match they are taking a ferry to Liverpool and then a bus to Manchester.