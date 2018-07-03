Row over Manx mountain sculpture

A Three Legs of Mann symbol created on a hillside in the Isle of Man has become the subject of a debate between its sculptor and officials.

Representing the Manx symbol - known as a triskelion - the 100ft (30m) work was made by retired builder Bryan Callister in 2019.

Plans to paint the stones white were put on hold after he was told he would need permission.

Commissioners in the town of Ramsey have now asked planners to decide whether the structure can remain on North Barrule - the island's second highest peak.

Video journalist: Alex Bell