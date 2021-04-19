The earliest known footage of crowds enjoying the Isle of Man TT races has been made available to watch online as part of a collection of home movies shot by a dentist.

J. Walter Royston's films have been published online by Manx National Heritage and also include footage of a visit by King George VI, crop harvesting and a steamship travelling to the island.

The Manx-born filmmaker, who worked at a Liverpool practice, mostly shot the footage after retiring to the island.

