Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Isle of Man pubs welcome back drinkers after lockdown ends
Pub-goers in the Isle of Man have welcomed the chance to return to their local for a drink.
The island this week became the first place in the British Isles to scrap social distancing after recording no coronavirus cases for 28 days.
All pubs, clubs and restaurants have been closed since 23 March to stop the spread of Covid-19.
At The Cat With No Tail in Douglas, assistant manager Megan O'Loughlin said: "It's been a hard few weeks but we're happy to be back".
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-53097329/coronavirus-isle-of-man-pubs-welcome-back-drinkers-after-lockdown-endsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window