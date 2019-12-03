Bark the herald angels sing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Bark the herald angels sing': All-canine cast performs the Nativity

An all-dog cast took part in a special performance of the Nativity.

The event, hosted in Ramsey, Isle of Man, featured dogs playing all the traditional roles including baby Jesus, the wise men and even a star.

The organisers wanted to raise awareness of the number of dogs in animal shelters at Christmas time.

  • 03 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Sensory garden for illegally-bred puppies