Fire officer describes moment fire engine was washed away in floods
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Isle of Man: Fire engine swept away by flood water

A fire crew had an "extremely lucky" escape when their engine was washed down a road in flood waters on the Isle of Man.

The village of Laxey was hit by severe flooding and people were left trapped in their homes.

John Murtagh, deputy chief fire officer of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had to take refuge in some local homes.

  • 01 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Severe flooding hits the Isle of Man