Severe flooding hits the Isle of Man
Laxey: Villagers trapped by severe flooding on the Isle of Man

A major incident has been declared on the Isle of Man after severe flooding left people trapped in their homes.

The village of Laxey was cut off for a time when the river burst its banks and poured into the streets.

With "no safe access to the village by sea or road for a time", a UK Coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene and remained on stand-by for several hours, said a government spokesman.

  • 01 Oct 2019
