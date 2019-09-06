Top chef's mission to reduce food miles
Video

Isle of Man chef forages for the freshest ingredients

An Isle of Man chef has described her mission to forage for many of her restaurant's ingredients in a bid to reduce food miles.

Pippa Lovell is the head chef and owner of the Versa eatery on the island and believes strongly in local produce.

She said: "Now that I run my own business, I can make the choice of where the produce comes from.

"I can just walk down the road and pick it - free, fresh and local."

