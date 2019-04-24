Photos reunited after 30 years
Forgotten film photos reunited with families after 30 years

A photo shop is appealing for people to reclaim snaps they left for printing but never collected.

Morrison Photos in Douglas, on the Isle of Man, has published scores of images - some dating back nearly 30 years - on its Facebook page.

Its owners said the response has been incredible, and they've even managed to find some of the families shown in the long-forgotten pictures.

