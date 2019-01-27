Whale and dolphin centre opens
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch visitor centre in Peel opens

A visitor centre dedicated to whales and dolphins has opened in the Isle of Man, which it described as a "hotbed" for sightings of the mammals.

The Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch's (MWDW) facility will highlight the most recent sighting reports and host educational events for children.

The charity said it received about 500 reports whales and dolphins each year.

