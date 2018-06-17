Media player
Isle of Man TT: Over 1,000 pay tribute to dead star
Up to 1,000 motorbike riders on the Isle of Man have paid tribute to Manx TT star Dan Kneen.
Kneen, 30, died from "multiple injuries" in a crash on the Mountain Course on 30 May during Superbike qualifying.
The riders did a lap of the TT course in tribute to Mr Kneen. They described him as an "inspiration".
17 Jun 2018
