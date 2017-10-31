Turnips not pumpkins in island's oldest continuous tradition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hop-tu-Naa: The Isle of Man's oldest unbroken tradition

As the rest of the British Isles prepares to celebrate Halloween on 31 October, many Isle of Man residents will instead celebrate Hop-tu-Naa.

It is believed to be the oldest unbroken tradition in the Isle of Man.

One of the key features is the turnip lantern which is hollowed out and decorated like a pumpkin.

Demonstration by Sue Wooley courtesy of Culture Vannin.

  • 31 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Turnip crisis threatens festival