Isle of Man ferry crash forces cancellation of UK services
A ferry crashed into a pier on the Isle of Man as the captain tried to dock in strong winds.
Services from Douglas to the UK have been disrupted after the Ben-my-Chree, which sailed from Heysham, Lancashire, struck the pier on Sunday.
The Isle of Man Steam-Packet Company confirmed no passengers or crew were injured.
Footage courtesy of Jason Cheetham.
13 Feb 2017
