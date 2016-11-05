The island trying to eradicate rats
Rats have destroyed a colony of tens of thousands of ground-nesting birds on a tiny island in the Irish Sea.

Now wildlife experts are trying to rid the Calf of Man of the rodents.

And they've got an ingenious plan to encourage birds like puffins back.

Located off the southern tip of the Isle of Man, the island has been a bird observatory since 1959.

