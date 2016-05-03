Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Katy Perry fulfils young fan's dying wish
Katy Perry has fulfilled the dying wish of a 13-year-old girl from the Isle of Man by recording her a personal video message.
The American pop singer responded to a social media appeal on behalf of the family and friends of Sophie Birtles, who has a rare genetic disorder called Juvenile Sandhoff Disease.
Referencing one of her biggest hits, Perry said: "Sophie, I heard your story and wanted to say you are a firework, and I do love you."
-
03 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-36190864/katy-perry-fulfils-young-fan-s-dying-wishRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window