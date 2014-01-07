Video

Properties have been flooded and coastal paths damaged by a "severe storm surge" on the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man government issued a red flood warning on Monday with forecasters saying it was a "one in 15-year event".

More than 10,000 sandbags were distributed across the island to help people during the bad weather.

Beth Cannan put a cooker and fridge on breeze blocks to keep them out of the water. She said: "My elderly parents are staying in a hotel until we can get the house dry for them."

Diggers have been used to clear hundreds of tonnes of stone and silt washed on to the coastal roads.