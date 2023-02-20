Families of Guernsey Police officers convicted during the World War Two Occupation have renewed calls for the men to be pardoned.

Seventeen officers were convicted of "Robin Hood" thefts, stealing food from the German occupiers for civilians during food shortages in 1941-42.

Most of them were deported to prisons and forced labour camps in Europe.

Those who returned to the island unsuccessfully tried to get their convictions overturned and due to those convictions could not return to the force or collect their pensions.

