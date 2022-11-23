Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers.

His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.

"I've never been to Guernsey - I have no links whatsoever to it - but I think that's the beauty of playing Football Manager on the internet. You get people from all around the world getting super-invested into these random teams that they probably had no idea existed," said Mr Peachman, who is now into his ninth season in the game.

Current GFC midfielder Matt Loaring said some of the team watched the videos on away days and they "all get a good laugh out of it".

Guernsey FC are doing better in Mr Peachman's Football Manager campaign than in real life at the moment, where they currently sit 18th in the Isthmian South Central Division.

Video Journalist: Tim Hunter