A new wildlife photography exhibition in Guernsey has opened and has entries from 50 local photographers, giving a unique insight into Bailiwick wildlife - including birds, insects and marine life.

It will run alongside the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition on loan from the Natural History Museum in London.

Many of the photos in the exhibition - showcased by Guernsey Arts - are from islanders who discovered the joy of photography and their island during the lockdowns of the past two years.