Sailing has helped one Guernsey boy deal with the loss of his mother.

Alex has a rare genetic condition, which is similar to autism, and it made it more difficult for him to process his grief.

His mother Anneka died of cancer at the age of 34.

His father Wayne said: "He didn't quite understand, when she died he thought it was a place and mummy would come back one day.

"It was quite a horrible thing to see your little one go through. It affected him big time."

Two years later Alex tried a session with the Guernsey Sailing Trust, which helps children with a mixture of physical disabilities and a lack of confidence around the sea.

"He just fell in love with it," said Wayne.

"You can't bring it to words, it was a case of seeing him in a dark place and now coming out of his bubble, he's just a bundle of joy that loves to be on the water. It's been a hard journey but it's a lovely outcome."

