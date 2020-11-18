Guernsey hospital uses virtual reality to tour upgrade plans
Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is using virtual reality to allow staff to tour proposals for upgraded facilities.
They would normally be sent to the UK to visit similar facilities to see how they operate, but Covid-19 has made this impossible.
The virtual solution has allowed staff to explore how updated wards will function and provide feedback on the proposals.
The hospital modernisation project is expected to begin in July 2021 and be fully completed by 2028.