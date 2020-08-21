Castaways complete residential despite coronavirus

A group of students trying to achieve their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards have completed a residential on a tiny island off Guernsey.

Because Guernsey hasn't had a case of coronavirus for more than 100 days, the local participants were able to make the trip to Lihou Island, which has a 2km circumference, and is only accessible at low tide.

As well as working to improve the grounds of Lihou's only house, they did activities like coasteering, abseiling, climbing and archery.