Liberator looks back 75 years

Stuart Snow, 93, was born and grew up in Stoke-on-Trent and after serving in the cadets signed up for the Royal Navy in 1943.

He served on HMS Columbine protecting Atlantic convoys sailing between the United States of America and Great Britain and was injured during one mission.

Having recovered he was in Devonport in 1945 and volunteered for a mission, which was to free the only part of British soil occupied by Nazi Germany during World War Two.

Mr Snow said he was "very disappointed" he was unable to travel to Guernsey from Australia for the events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Channel Islands, which due to the coronavirus pandemic have been moved online, but thanked islanders for their hospitality and kindness at the 50th and 60th anniversaries.