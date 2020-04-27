Guernsey’s cargo demand drops by more than a third
Coronavirus: Guernsey’s cargo drops 35% since lockdown

Cargo demand in Guernsey has dropped by 35% since lockdown started, the ferry operator has said.

After a 25% rise due to “panic-buying before lockdown was announced, Condor Ferries said demand has now “bottomed our”.

The company said it’s confident it can continue to supply the island, and increase operations when needed.

