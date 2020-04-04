Media player
Coronavirus: Online birthday held for three-year-old
It's Minnie's third birthday, and things are looking a little different this year.
With people told to stay at home to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, this family have moved online to celebrate the special day.
Minnie and her friends kept in touch by partying and dancing through a video call.
04 Apr 2020
