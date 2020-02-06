A boy and his pet dinosaur
A Guernsey boy and his pet dinosaur

A four-year-old boy from Guernsey was delighted by his delayed Christmas present of a Carnotaurus.

Theo challenged his dad to get the biggest model of his favourite dinosaur.

Andre Bisson bought the 20ft (6m) long model from the closed down Tamba Park attraction in Jersey.

He is hoping to get the animatronics repaired so it can roar again.

