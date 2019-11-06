Media player
Video
Alderney milk machine saves thousands of plastic bottles
The equivalent of 14,000 plastic bottles have not been used due to the introduction of glass bottles and a milk dispenser in Alderney.
The brainchild of the Alderney Wildlife Trust, supported by the States and Alderney Farm Shop, has been running since April.
The success of the scheme so far means a second machine is due to be installed in another shop early in 2020.
06 Nov 2019
