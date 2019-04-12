Island moves to protect its 'cleaner' fish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sark moves to ban exports of wrasse as salmon's cleaner fish

Sark is set to become the first place in the British Isles to ban the export of live wrasse.

The colourful fish has rocketed in value since being used to clean parasites off farmed salmon in Scotland.

Overfishing concerns have led to restrictions on live fisheries across Britain. The Channel Island's total ban on exports was necessary as people looked "further afield" for wrasse, Sark's government said.

The Angling Trust, which has campaigned for the total suspension of wild-caught wrasse in the UK, supports the plans.

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The most expensive fish not on the menu