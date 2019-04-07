Media player
Victor Hugo's home reopens to public
French writer Victor Hugo bought and lived at this Guernsey house during his exile, between 1856 and 1870.
Within the building, now a museum about the author, the intricate interior had fallen into disrepair but has been restored by an 18-month renovation.
He wrote some of his most celebrated works at the house, including Les Miserables and Toilers of the Sea.
07 Apr 2019
