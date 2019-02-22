Syringe baby highlights plastics plight

Media player
Guernsey syringe baby highlights sea plastics plight
A striking image of a baby clutching a syringe, surrounded by a sea of marine waste, is being used as part of a campaign to raise awareness about marine pollution, will make people think about how marine plastics will affect future generations.
Guernsey photographer Karl Taylor created the images with the help of volunteers who gathered thousands of items from the island's coast.
