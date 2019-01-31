Deaf gymnast makes British squad

Media player
Deaf gymnast makes British Tumbling squad
Ten-year-old Sophia Eisenhuth was born profoundly deaf, able to hear thanks to a cochlear implant and hearing aid.
The promising gymnast with Olympic aspirations has now been accepted into the British Tumbling squad.
31 Jan 2019
