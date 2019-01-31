Deaf gymnast makes British squad
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deaf gymnast makes British Tumbling squad

Ten-year-old Sophia Eisenhuth was born profoundly deaf, able to hear thanks to a cochlear implant and hearing aid.

The promising gymnast with Olympic aspirations has now been accepted into the British Tumbling squad.

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Workout Wednesday: Max Whitlock's six-minute exercise