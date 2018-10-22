'The giant tuna I let go'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I battled giant tuna for four hours and let it go'
Big-game fishing for Atlantic bluefin tuna used to be popular in the UK before the fish disappeared from British waters.
Now they're back - with hundreds of sightings each year.
Guernsey angler Rik Le Ray hooked one while shark fishing - battling it on rod and line for four hours, before releasing the 500lb (227kg) beast back into the sea, alive.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-guernsey-45865629/i-battled-giant-tuna-for-four-hours-and-let-it-goRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window