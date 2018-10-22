'The giant tuna I let go'
'I battled giant tuna for four hours and let it go'

Big-game fishing for Atlantic bluefin tuna used to be popular in the UK before the fish disappeared from British waters.

Now they're back - with hundreds of sightings each year.

Guernsey angler Rik Le Ray hooked one while shark fishing - battling it on rod and line for four hours, before releasing the 500lb (227kg) beast back into the sea, alive.

