Media player
Video
Medals of Guernsey's WW2 'good doctor' found
The medals of a doctor who secretly supplied medicine to the occupied people of Guernsey during World War Two have been found.
Luftwaffe officer Dr Albert Kowald - known as the "good doctor" - was stationed on the island, and was imprisoned by the Germans when they found out about his charitable deeds.
On a trip back to Guernsey, his daughter Helga was presented with his war medals, which she had not seen before.
15 Sep 2018
