The medals of a doctor who secretly supplied medicine to the occupied people of Guernsey during World War Two have been found.

Luftwaffe officer Dr Albert Kowald - known as the "good doctor" - was stationed on the island, and was imprisoned by the Germans when they found out about his charitable deeds.

On a trip back to Guernsey, his daughter Helga was presented with his war medals, which she had not seen before.