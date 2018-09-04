'Amazing Gracie' allowed home
Leukaemia sufferer Gracie home after chemotherapy

After months of chemotherapy treatment, this "little superhero" has finally been allowed to go home.

Gracie, eight, was diagnosed with leukaemia in January, but going into remission she is settling back in her family home.

