Guernsey, Alderney and Sark guns crushed at scrapyard
Dozens of rifles handed in during an amnesty in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark have been crushed at a scrapyard.
More than 300 weapons were surrendered, including firearms and knives, as well as 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
The initiative was part of a nationwide surrender campaign called Operation Aztec.
01 Jun 2018
