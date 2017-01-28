Miriam Jay lived in Guernsey during the five-year occupation of the Channel Islands by the German armed forces during World War Two.

It was not an easy time for any islander, but she also had a secret - she was Jewish.

She lived a senior government lawyer, who was involved in writing the Nazis' measures against Jews into Guernsey law - including one that meant Ms Jay was required to declare her Jewish heritage, an order she disobeyed.

