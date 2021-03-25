For the first time since recent hostilities began in Nagorno-Karabakh, journalists have been allowed to report from the region.

It has been at the centre of more than three decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In recent days, at least 200 ethnic Armenians died as Azerbaijan's army swept into the enclave. About 60 Azerbaijan troops are believed to have been killed during the assault.

Under the close watch of a military escort, BBC Russian's Olga Ivshina sent this report from the region.