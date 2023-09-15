Spain won the Women's World Cup in August, but the team's success has been overshadowed ever since by Luis Rubiales's actions during the celebrations after the final whistle.

As the winning team went on stage to receive their medals, the then-head of Spanish football kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips - a kiss he says was consensual but she says was not.

After being summoned by a high court judge to respond to accusations of sexual assault and coercion, Mr Rubiales has been banned from going within 200m of footballer Ms Hermoso.

The BBC's Guy Hedgecoe is at Madrid's national court and breaks down the story in 87 seconds.

Video produced by Megan Fisher