Trapped US caver Mark Dickey has recorded a video message thanking Turkish authorities and rescuers.

About 150 workers have been working to rescue the 40-year-old since he became trapped in the Morca Cave on Saturday.

He was co-leading a team to map a new passage in the cave when he began to suffer from gastrointestinal bleeding.

Six units of blood were delivered to Mr Dickey, who can be seen saying he is alert but still "needs a lot of help to get out".

The Turkish Caving Federation said the operation was "complex" as he was stuck at a depth of 1,120m (3,675ft).

