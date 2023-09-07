Climate protesters hit Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary with two cream pies during a press briefing in Brussels.

The airline boss was set to speak to the media about a petition he was presenting to Ursula Von Der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

As he was setting up, two protesters hit him with pies to the face and back, with one declaring: "Welcome in Belgium!"

Mr O'Leary responded by saying "well done" before wiping cream from his face and continuing with the planned press briefing.

He said he loved the cream cakes and described them as delicious.