Greece floods: Volos mayor warns 'stay in your homes!'

At least one person has died in Greece, after torrential rain triggered flash floods in parts of the country.

The coastal port city of Volos, north of Athens, has seen the same mount of water falling in 24 hours that it usually gets for the whole of autumn - according to local experts.

The mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, visited some of the flooded areas and said, "there is no reason to be moving around. Stay in your homes so we can operate our equipment."

Greek police have banned travel to Volos, some parts of nearby Pelion and the popular island of Skiathos.

Planes are not currently able to approach Skiathos airport, a spokesman for the company that manages Greece's regional airports told AFP.